Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.16

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.16 and last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 1353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,140. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.