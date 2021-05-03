SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.08 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $449.42 million and $130.08 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

