Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$37.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as high as C$35.60 and last traded at C$35.60, with a volume of 9929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZZZ. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

