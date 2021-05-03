SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.38. SM Energy shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 12,015 shares changing hands.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.