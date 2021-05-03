SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Hits $6.90

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00012465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.85 or 0.01177184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.86 or 0.00731151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,774.73 or 1.00725036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,759 coins. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

