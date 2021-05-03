smARTOFGIVING Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $2,972.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.01177113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.09 or 0.00739051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,243.84 or 0.99993542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

