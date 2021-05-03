SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $199.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.18 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock remained flat at $$10.63 on Monday. 2,766,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,044. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

