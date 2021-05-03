Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

