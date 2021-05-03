Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Invests $5.06 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Plexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,702 shares of company stock worth $2,055,093 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.