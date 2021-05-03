Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,769 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

