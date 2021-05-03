Smith Micro Software (SMSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI):

5/3/2021 – Smith Micro Software is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Smith Micro Software is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Smith Micro Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

4/20/2021 – Smith Micro Software had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Smith Micro Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

3/15/2021 – Smith Micro Software had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Smith Micro Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.53. 267,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,387. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Get Smith Micro Software Inc alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.