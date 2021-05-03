Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $43.17 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

