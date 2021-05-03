SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC stock opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0199998 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

