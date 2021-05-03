SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 119.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.