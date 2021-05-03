Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/28/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/23/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/20/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/9/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 246,180 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

