Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/29/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 4/28/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/23/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/9/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.71.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
