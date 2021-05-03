Sologenic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.63 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Sologenic has a market cap of $335.36 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,412 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

