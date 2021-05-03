SOMESING Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

