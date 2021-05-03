South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in South State by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 254,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

