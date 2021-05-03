Southern Copper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,347 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,791 call options.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. 1,076,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $83.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

