Southwestern Energy (SWN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/29/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3.50 to $4.75.

3/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $4.75.

3/17/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/11/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

SWN traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $4.59. 16,336,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,780,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

