SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.53. 121,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,714. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

