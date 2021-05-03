SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 13.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $45,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.19. 557,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

