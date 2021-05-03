SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $165.66 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

