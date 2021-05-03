SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 307,475 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,268,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,077,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

