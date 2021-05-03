SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

