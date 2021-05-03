SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is 360 Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.41. 55,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $76.93.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

