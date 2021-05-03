Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

