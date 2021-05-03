Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Tops $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

