Splunk’s (SPLK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $125.40 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

