Sport and Leisure Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $123.01 million and approximately $884,932.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

