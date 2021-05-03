Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Gap Down to $25.13

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.19. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $554.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

