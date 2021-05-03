Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 2.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.84% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $32,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,682. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

