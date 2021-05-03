Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -41.17. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,759.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

