SQUARESPACE, INC. Plans $0 IPO for May 19th (SQSP)

SQUARESPACE, INC. (SQSP) is planning to raise $0 in an IPO on Wednesday, May 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 0 shares at a price of $0.00 per share.

In the last year, SQUARESPACE, INC. generated $621.2 million in revenue and $30.6 million in net income.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair, Raymond James, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, Mizuho Securities USA, Fifth Third Securities and Citizens Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

SQUARESPACE, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it expects its stock to start trading on the NYSE on or about May 19, 2021, according to an S-1/A filing dated May 3, 2021. There are no underwriters. Instead, there are financial advisors – in this case, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading a team of 14 investment banks that Squarespace has named as financial advisors. IPOScoop has “No Call” on this deal because it is NOT an IPO.) Our Mission: Squarespace exists to help people with creative ideas stand out and succeed. We enable millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Squarespace is a leading all-in-one platform for businesses and independent creators to build a beautiful online presence, grow their brands and manage their businesses across the internet. We offer websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools and scheduling capabilities. Our easy-to-customize and design-first platform empowers millions of customers in approximately 180 countries. From individual entrepreneurs just starting out to the world’s most iconic businesses, Squarespace helps transform our customers’ visions into reality by creating an impactful, stylish and professional online presence. “.

SQUARESPACE, INC. was founded in 2004 and has 1200 employees. The company is located at 225 Varick Street, 12th Floor New York, New York 10014 and can be reached via phone at (646) 580-3456 or on the web at http://www.squarespace.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for SQUARESPACE INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQUARESPACE INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.