SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SRAX opened at $3.93 on Monday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

