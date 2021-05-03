StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

