Stacy L. Taylor Sells 4,166 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADPT stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 333,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 629,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 187,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.