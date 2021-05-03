StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in April

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities lowered shares of StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNWSF opened at $0.53 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

