Stake DAO Price Hits $5.67 on Top Exchanges (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00009966 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Stake DAO has a market cap of $4.02 million and $1.39 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stake DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00061342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00335820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Stake DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stake DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.