Stakinglab Hits One Day Volume of $168.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $3,079.63 and $168.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031148 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.