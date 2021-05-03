Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Standard Lithium in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.87.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

