Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0799 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.92 million and $9.86 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

