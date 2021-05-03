State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.88 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

SNAP opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 in the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.