State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,916 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

