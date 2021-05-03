State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,851 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.