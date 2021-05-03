State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,501 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $356.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.