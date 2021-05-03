State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,098 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,388 shares of company stock valued at $79,827,887. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

