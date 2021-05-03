State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,664 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 441.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics stock opened at $190.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

