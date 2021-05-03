Stella-Jones’ (SJ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.23.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$52.42. 150,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.17. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.