Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.09

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.09 and last traded at C$53.90, with a volume of 34560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.40.

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

